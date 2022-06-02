RFPIO organizes walkathon in Coimbatore

RFPIO, the leading response management platform, has organized a walkathon on the 31st of May at Racecourse, Coimbatore insisting on the importance of overall wellbeing. Mental Health Awareness Month was originally established by the Mental Health America organization and is recognized during the month of May. There were a total of 35 participants in the Walkathon. By arranging the walkathon on the last day of the month, RFPIO aims to widen the attention and create mental health awareness among communities.

Mental Health Awareness Month helps people recognize the ways mental illness impacts their lives, educates people about available services, and highlights ways to advocate. Irrespective of whether or not someone personally suffers from a mental health issue, this initiative will help to eradicate the misconceptions and stigma surrounding mental health issues and increase access to healthcare for those who need it.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Ganesh Shankar, CEO & Co-Founder, RFPIO said, “Mental health awareness month has been observed since 1949, and the impacts and the after-effects of the pandemic have accelerated the need for creating awareness about mental wellbeing. RFPIO acknowledges the need for mental health awareness. We launched employee assistance programs offering a range of benefits to our employees starting with a 4-1/2-day work policy with Fridays being flexible to conducting online Yoga sessions for our employees during the challenging times. By arranging the walkathon, we encouraged people to make this first step to reverse or overcome any mental hurdle they faced in their course of life.”

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world’s smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software’s robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.