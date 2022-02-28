RG Kar Hospital: What happened suddenly from the fifth floor! Seven-morning fatal incident at RG Kar Hospital

#Kolkata: Patient commits suicide by jumping from 5th floor of RG Kar Hospital. Panchanan Haldar (60), a resident of Bangaon, fell from his bicycle and broke his leg. He was later treated at Bangaon Hospital. But on the 23rd he was brought from RGK Hospital. He has since been admitted to the fifth floor of the Emergency Building.

He also had a brain tumor. He committed suicide by jumping from a five-storey window on Monday morning. According to sources, he was suffering from mental depression. That day when he jumped from the fifth floor, he got stuck in the AC below. After that the hospital authorities informed the fire brigade.

Firefighters came and rescued him from the AC. He was later pronounced dead. In the meantime, questions have started to arise about the supervision of the hospital. The family member has been informed.



A couple of years ago, a junior female doctor committed suicide by jumping from the roof of the emergency department of Arjikar Hospital. The doctor’s name was Paulmi Saha. He jumped from the 6th floor of the emergency department of Arjikar Hospital. His fever clinic was reportedly on duty. He jumped before leaving for duty. The female doctor died on the spot. The doctor had been mentally exhausted for some time.

