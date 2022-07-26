Riding a bike? If you don’t obey the word rules, this is an extreme danger! New guidelines issued

#Kolkata: Various environmentalists have repeatedly expressed concern about the environment of the entire state, including Kolkata. There was no change in air pollution or noise pollution. This time, the Green Tribunal gave several new orders in a case related to the environment. The case was filed in 2014 by environmentalist Subhash Dutt. On this day, a set of instructions have been given in the context of that case. Which includes guidance on old cars too!

In this guide, new instructions are given on noise pollution! The State Pollution Control Board in consultation with the police may carry out periodic monitoring. For this they can buy sufficient number of surveillance centers and equipment. Within three months the State Police shall procure sufficient quantity of sound limiters to be used on loudspeakers used for public announcements. Task forces should be formed in each police station area to monitor noise pollution and a nodal officer should also be appointed. The traffic police should also keep a watchful eye to ensure that the wording rules are obeyed even in the case of motorcycles or vehicles. The traffic police also have to take various necessary measures to control the noise of the vehicles. The State Government may issue notifications regarding the use of sound limiter devices if deemed necessary.

However, not only noise, air pollution is also regulated in this day’s guidelines. This new step is to prevent pollution in Kolkata and the state. It has also been asked to ensure that 15-year-old vehicles are not plying in states including Kolkata and Howrah. Own car or bus must obey this prohibition! For this it is also asked to be strict in this guideline. This effort to build a pollution-free city!

