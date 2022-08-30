29 C
Riding the #1 SUV rank, Tata Motors rolls out #JET Edition, this festive season

~ Adding an uber luxurious experience for customers, the #JET Edition will be available in the Safari, Harrier and the Nexon ~

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand and the country’s #1 SUV brand by sales, launched an all new #JET Edition for its line-up of successful mid to high SUVs. Commencing the festive season on a high note, this unique and luxurious line-up is inspired by ‘Business Jets’, which will appeal to a set of customers who love opulence and want to soar high in luxury. The #JET Edition takes indulgence to the next level by offering top of the line features along with an exclusive exterior and interior colour theme. This one-of-a-kind edition includes Tata Motors’ flagship 6/7-seater SUV – the Safari, the company’s premium 5-seater SUV – the Harrier and India’s no. 1 SUV – the Tata Nexon. Launched at attractive prices, the #JET Edition will be available across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships.

