Ritabrata Banerjee: Rush with hard hands, organization will run on new formula, Trinamool leader Ritubrata Bandopadhyay opened his mouth

#Kolkata: One person, one post policy, this time INTTUC is going to start one organization. According to the organization, all the industrial establishments will have one INTTUC approved organization No other organization will be the ruling party grassroots. And this work started with the tea garden. That organization has been given permission under the name of Trinamool Tea-Garden Workers Union. It has been informed that it will be launched in all cases in the coming days from the top level.

He said, “Trinamool Congress will not recognize any other trade union in the same industry. Everyone has to work under one umbrella. It is not possible to work with more than one union. We started working first with tea garden workers. This will be done. We want it to work in a healthy environment. “

Incidentally, an organization called Trinamool Tea Sramik Union has been opened Everyone will work under that organization. According to political sources, the Trinamool Congress wants to strengthen its organization in the tea belt through this decision. The full vote is ahead, followed by the 2024 Lok Sabha vote If there are multiple organizations in the tea belt, the conflict works. So everyone is being brought under one umbrella.

In this way the work of strengthening the organization was started in Dwars. Although there are mild objections to this method in several parts of the tea garden, they have accepted the decision of the top level of the party. For now, according to the new organization, Rajesh Lakra has become the president of INTTUC in Jalpaiguri. Binod Minj has become the president of Alipurduar. The ruling party’s workers’ organization wants to introduce this policy in the jute industry in the coming days. In all cases, the organization will walk the path of this reform.