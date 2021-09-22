Ritu Kumar expands its retail footprint with a new store in Guwahati

Ritu Kumar, India’s leading designer-wear brand, expands its brick-and-mortar presence with a new store in Guwahati City Centre Mall, Assam. The new store spans across 840 sq ft and houses comfortable, designer wear with a wide range of styles. The use of luxe fabrics, the work of local artisans, and the design sensibilities of Ritu Kumar make this one-of-a-kind store a welcome addition to the fashion landscape of the city.

Speaking on the occasion of the store opening, Mr. Amrish Kumar, Managing and Creative Director of Ritu Kumar said, “These have been some challenging yet exciting months for the brand. We are extremely grateful to receive immense love from our customers and are delighted to launch a second store in Guwahati. Our new store offers our signature collection, curated for the discerning Ritu Kumar patron.”

With the new store, Ritu Kumar boasts of 60 stores across the nation. The store is open from 10.00 am to 8.00 pm throughout the week. Besides the new store, the brand presently retails through its website, www.ritukumar.com, Myntra, Tata Cliq, and Nykaa Fashion.

About Ritu Kumar: Ritu Kumar is the most respected designer-wear brand in India today renowned for its distinctive use of colours, quality of fabrics, intricate embroideries, and a gloriously rich Indian aesthetic. Since 1969, it has developed a unique style of its own, reflecting the ancient traditions of Indian craftsmanship in a contemporary vocabulary. In 2013, Mrs. Ritu Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri Award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile, and craftsmanship.