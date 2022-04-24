Ro-ro service will be launched from Khidirpur soon to reduce the pressure on Vidyasagar bridge, is it? Learn in detail – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The port authorities are going to start special freight service from Shalimar and Sankrail to Shyamaprasad Mukherjee port to reduce traffic congestion in the port area and reduce pressure on Vidyasagar bridge. This special type of service, called Ro-Ro Ferry, can be used to load cargo trucks directly into large vessels. Upon reaching the destination, the cargo vehicle can be unloaded from the vessel again. As a result, the cost of transportation will also be saved, claims port chairman Binit Kumar.

According to sources, in discussions with the state, it has been decided that ro-ro ferries will be launched to reduce the pressure on Vidyasagar Bridge and Howrah Bridge. This ferry cargo truck from Kolkata port will cross the Hooghly River and reach directly to Shalimar and Sankrail. One vessel can carry 6 trucks at a time. This will reduce the pressure on the road. Reduce traffic congestion. There is 6 plots of land in Kolkata port in Shalimar There is a jetty. There is a huge truck stand It will also go directly to Shalimar station. Technical assistance is being taken from Belgium to launch Ro Ro ferry service They are coming next week. The state government will help the port in this task.

It is also learned that thousands of cargo lorries ply daily from Khidirpur and Netaji Subhash docks, two docks of Kolkata port. There are also large trailers to carry containers. As a result, huge traffic jams are created in the port area on a daily basis. Besides, one container truck after another at night uses city roads and mainly Vidyasagar bridge For the time being, the work of repairing Vidyasagar bridge has been started. The port authorities want to build a tunnel in the Ganges. Through which container or freight lorries can travel together Shyamaprasad Mukherjee wants to run a ro-ro service until that work starts.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: April 24, 2022, 12:14 IST

