Road show in the last chapter of the election campaign! Inauguration campaign for Babul and Shatrughna – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is campaigning for the party’s two star candidates in the Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections. According to sources, he will hold a road show on April 8 on behalf of party candidate Babul Supriya in the Baliganj assembly by-election.

According to sources, Abhishek Bandopadhyay can do this road show from Park Circus to Goriyahat. On the other hand, he will do a road show in Asansol on April 9. He is supposed to do this road show along about 3 and a half km road. Malay Ghatak and Anubrat Mandal, the leaders in charge of Asansol Lok Sabha elections, have already asked the party workers to start preparations for the issue. The two star candidates are campaigning every day like themselves.

Basically they are preaching in small processions and staff meetings. On the one hand the test is going on, on the other hand it is very hot. So the two candidates are trying to improve the public relations by holding a procession or road show in the afternoon. Several grassroots leaders and activists are participating in these campaigns. Abhishek Banerjee is the All India General Secretary of the party. At the same time, he is being called as one of the masterminds of the Trinamool victory in the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections.

Abhishek Banerjee has lashed out at the BJP over multiple issues. He even appeared after being summoned by the central agency at various times. He termed the whole chapter as a political conspiracy of the BJP. As a result, in this situation, the ruling party thinks that the last chapter of the election campaign is quite politically significant.

Baliganj assembly seat is a strong base of Trinamool. Known as the seat of Subrata Mukherjee. However, both the Left and the BJP are pushing for the seat. Trinamool Congress candidate Munmun Sen lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Asansol. The Trinamool fell behind in all the assembly seats in this Lok Sabha constituency. However, in the 2021 assembly vote, the Trinamool went ahead in that assembly. Even in Asansolpur elections, the Trinamool has done well. Besides, there are Hindi speaking votes in this Lok Sabha seat. As a result, the Trinamool Congress wants to make a bet with the enemy Sinha.

