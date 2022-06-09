Roddur Roy: Roddur meant ‘speed’ in one word, explosive comment while keeping his feet in Kolkata! What he said …

#Kolkata: On social media, Roddur Roy, a writer and YouTuber, attacked several grassroots leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in vulgar and vulgar language. Several other police stations, including the Hair Street police station, have since filed complaints against Roddur Roy. Roddur Roy was finally arrested from Goa on Tuesday. He was brought to Calcutta on Wednesday night. Several cases have been filed against Roddur Roy under the non-bailable section.

Police from Hair Street Police Cyber ​​Cell arrested YouTuber from Goa. As soon as he landed in Kolkata on Wednesday night, he was heard shouting in front of the media, ‘Keep distance. Don’t touch me. ‘ He did not answer any question of the journalists. Roddur has been charged with multiple offenses including disrespecting women, inciting unrest and criminal conspiracy. Roddur Roy will be taken to court today.

Read more: Benazir’s verdict in court, CBI is investigating the murder of Bali’s Tapan Dutt after the trial is over!

The incident started with KK’s show on Nazrul Mancha and then with the death of the singer. Nazrul fell ill shortly after the stage show and died of a heart attack. Excessive crowds thronged the Nazrul Mancha that day to watch KK’s show. Crowds of 6,000 people and the ACO had been off for a long time, it was alleged. Questions also arose about various negligence. After that, Roddur Roy pointed a finger at the West Bengal government for creating such chaos on Facebook Live. This is not the end. He also attacked Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Madan Mitra and Firhad Hakim in vulgar language.

Read more: New sensational information in Tate, CBI will investigate allegations made by Upen Biswas!

He also said something about the comments of singer Rupankar Bagchi. That live moment went viral on social media. He questioned the various administrative arrangements in West Bengal. After that several cases were filed against him. And as soon as he landed in Calcutta, Roddur explained that he was not a man to be subdued.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 09, 2022, 12:50 IST

Tags: Kolkata Police, Roddur Roy, Roddur Roy arrested