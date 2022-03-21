Rollick announces as the Official Partner for T20 Cricket Series for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Rollick, one of India’s leading ice cream brands, owned by Prestige Ice Creams Pvt. Ltd. announced its association with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as Official Partner for the upcoming T20 cricket series today.

Rollick is one of the loved brand of ice-creams in the Eastern India and has been making ice-creams eating joyful for Kolkatans by delighting every bite for over the last 32 Years. Similar to Rollick, KKR as a team has its roots in Kolkata and has been the most celebrated cricket team in T20 cricket.

This upcoming season of T20 cricket Rollick is happy to connect with the emotions through this association.

Followed by the announcement press conference, Rollick has also launched an ice candy dedicated to Team KKR & T20 cricket, which is Purple in colour in line with KKR Team’s jersey called, Chatpata Powerplay and have the perfect Chatpata taste of sweet and tanginess (Grape & Tamarind). This is a great product for peak summers and should be available by April end across all retail outlets/parlours of Rollick. Also Rollick is integrating KKR brand & its player’s images across different packaging of its high selling SKUs from laminates, to Cones to Cups.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Gaurav Khemani, Managing Director, Prestige Ice Cream Private Limited, said, “We are happy and honoured to take this forum to announce our association with Kolkata Knight Riders as their official partner in the upcoming T20 cricket season and looking forward to take this innings long and make it a great success. As a part of this association, Rollick looks forward to strengthen its market position and saliency among ice-creams consumers in the Eastern India. The T20 cricket season falls in summers when ice-creams consumption is very high and with the rights to leverage KKR’s strong fan base in the market, the brand is also launching the campaign #RollickingKKR.”

Commenting on the occasion, Binda Dey, CMO, KKR, said, “KKR always aims to bring the game closer to its fans, our partnership with Rollick ice cream is a step in the same direction. We are delighted to partner with a home-grown brand that is loved by our fans across Kolkata and look forward to a successful season together.”