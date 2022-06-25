Rowing accident at Rabindra Sarobar, sensational ‘confession’ of trainer, mystery surrounding the letter – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There was no coach on the day of the accident at the rowing club at Rabindra Sarobar. The trainer who was supposed to be there that day was not present. One of the instructors wrote a letter to the family of the deceased student expressing his sorrow. However, News Eighteen Bangla did not verify the authenticity of the letter. However, in a letter that has already gone viral, one of the coaches wrote, “Neither the South Point school authorities nor the school’s sports department are responsible for the incident.” If anyone is responsible, it is him. He was not there on the day of the incident.

In the letter, the instructor further demanded, “If he had, he would not have let the two students go into the water for the second time.” Why was that trainer not, how did he do such negligence in duty? That is the question. He does not have the language to comfort the family of the deceased student in the letter. Writing this, one of the trainers said, ‘If they complain of any negligence against anyone. Then you can do against him. According to the source, the family of the deceased student has already handed over the letter of the trainer to the investigators.

Rowing class 6 was going on as usual on Saturday evening, May 21 at Rabindra Sarobar Initially, the police found out that there were 4 people in the boat Kalbaishakhi 6 starts at 5:30 in the afternoon while rowing That is why disaster happened According to eyewitnesses, the boat was spinning in the water of the lake during the storm. 6 of them fell into the water from the boat 2 people were able to get out of the water somehow But two rowing students Pushpen Sadhukhan and Souradip Chatterjee could not get out of the water. Later, the police rescued the disaster team of the police in a long moment and sent two teenagers to the hospital. Pushpen was sent to a nearby private hospital His father Piyush Sadhukhan is the Additional OC of Ultodanga Traffic Guard. Doctors pronounced 14-year-old Pushpen dead on arrival at the hospital On the other hand, another rowing student Sauradip was taken to SSKM Hospital He was also declared dead However, a month after the accident, a letter written by a trainer has started to raise multiple questions.

