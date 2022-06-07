Rowing Club Of Kolkata: Will the rescue boat run on petrol or battery? Questions in the city’s rowing clubs

#Kolkata: Petrol powered rescue boat. Or battery powered? Now this is the question of lakhs of rupees.

Environmentalists want a Firuk battery-powered boat rowing on Rabindra Sarobar. Pollution will spread from petrol powered boats. Claim environmental workers.

They also demanded that before using Rabindra Sarovar as an emergency, let’s see with the demo whether pollution is spreading from petrol boats! After that the rescue boat should be returned to the rowing at Rabindra Sarobar with the final decision.

On behalf of environmental experts, experienced environmentalists like Somendra Mohan Ghosh and PK Bose say, “Before making a final decision in this regard, the KMDA and the police should look into all aspects and then give final permission.” We want to save Rabindra Sarobar from pollution. Eco-friendly e-boats should be used as rescue boats in rowing.

On behalf of the rowing clubs, it is said that ‘petrol-powered motor boats can reach the spot quickly in case of any emergency. There is no question of pollution. The battery-powered boat will get there in a relatively short time. Our main goal is to reach the danger area quickly and carry out rescue work. In that case petrol bonded rescue boat is effective instead of electric boat. We will abide by the guidelines given by the concerned administration in this regard. The issue of rescue boats will be finalized soon with the necessary demo at the lake.

Incidentally, two students recently lost their lives in the Kalbaishakhi violence while rowing in Rabindra Sarobar. After that tragic incident, strict guidelines on rowing in Rabindra Sarobar are on the way to be implemented. If all goes well, rowing will resume at Rabindra Sarobar this month.

Rowing competitions or student safety are the top priorities in city clubs. The administration unanimously wants to resume rowing, which has been suspended since the accident.

