Rudranil Ghosh: Rudranil Ghosh in State Police Campaign! State politics began to make a fuss, what’s the matter?

#Kolkata: BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh in state police advertisement! The state police is conducting a campaign against drugs. In addition to drugs, there is a campaign on the Facebook site of the state police with the message to be aware of the drug cycle. Rudranil Ghosh’s picture has been used in that program. By the way, Rudranil Ghosh is still in BJP. So the speculation has started around the picture of Rudranil Ghosh in the advertisement of the state police. However, Rudranil said, “No one took permission from me. This dialogue of mine was very common. With that in mind, the state police may have given pictures using this dialogue. If it is done on the rise of democracy, then I also welcome it. But I don’t know if the police officer who did it will be transferred again. I have no objection to using my picture. I am in BJP. “

Incidentally, Rudranil Ghosh joined the BJP before the Assembly polls, even though he was once a grassroots activist. He also stood for election from Bhabanipur. But lose. Although several leaders have since left the BJP for the grassroots, Rudranil Ghosh has remained in the BJP.

In the recent organizational changes in the state BJP, Rudranil Ghosh has been given the responsibility of the culture cell. The new executive committees of the BJP have been reshuffled. When Dilip Ghosh was the state president of the BJP, it was alleged that his followers were in charge of various cells.

According to BJP sources, the newcomers have been given job opportunities by removing them. That is why Rudranil Ghosh got the responsibility of BJP’s culture cell this time. Actor Sumon Bandyopadhyay was in charge of this cell till now. Besides, it has been learned that actress Kanchana Maitra has been given the responsibility of convener of Rudranil. In fact, the BJP’s shift has already begun to be widely practiced. In this situation, the use of Rudranil’s picture in the propaganda campaign of the state police has undoubtedly responded.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 23, 2022, 14:10 IST

Tags: Rudranil Ghosh, West Bengal Police