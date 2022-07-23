Rudranil Ghosh – The actor shares two posts to attack Partha Chatterjee and TMC on SSC corruption issue. Seeing the condition of Parth, Rudranil said harshly – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There is a stir in the whole state about SSC corruption. Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee have already been arrested. Like every time, actor and BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh made a joke about this incident. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee again attacked the entire party with words.

Using the Trinamool government’s Duare project as a tool, Rudranil wrote in the Facebook post ‘hole in the door’. The actor takes a dig at the Trinamool camp with Partha-Arpita in every line. The topic of July 21 also comes up in his poem.

Rudraniler says,

“On July 21, Didi sold clothes from the stage, on July 22, twenty crores were sold in Arpitad’s flat. Money for selling clothes or money for stealing jobs, let me answer the question, you alone are the owner. The people of Bengal saw the mountain of twenty crores notes, my sister is happy with the development of Arpitas. Trinamool People who are responsible for development are the face, people who are close to the leader will get immense happiness.”

This is how Rudranil pierced Trinamulka in that familiar manner. ED’s campaign also comes up in his poetry. Rudranil also writes-

“There is sickness in the house of happiness, ED entered the house, the minister told the ABCD of sin in the face of interrogation. This catch started with the story of 20 crores, even if it exceeds 100 crores, don’t panic, Guru.”

In this way, Rudranil has attacked with sarcastic words again and again. But it does not end here. The actor also made a post on Facebook. Sharing a picture of Partha with Arpita and the recovered money, Rudranil wrote, “This incident is rare or not in the history of Bengal. In the midst of the court-ordered job theft investigation, 20 crore rupees were recovered from the flat of Arpita, a close friend of Minister Partha Chatterjee, under the investigation of the ED!!”

He also writes, “Honestly educated job seekers sit on the streets with tears in their eyes, empty bellies, or at the doors of the courts. And bags of money fall into the houses of the beggars.” Both Rudranil’s posts went viral on social media instantly.

