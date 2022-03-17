Kolkata Updates Rupa Dutta: ‘Pocketmar’ actress Rupa Dutta’s jail custody 21 mins ago admin Rupa Dutta: The actress pocketed around Rs 75,000 at the book fair. Source link admin See author's posts Share this:TweetPrintShare on TumblrPocketTelegramWhatsAppEmail Continue Reading Previous Rupa Dutta: ‘Pocketmar’ actress’s jail custody More Stories Kolkata Updates Rupa Dutta: ‘Pocketmar’ actress’s jail custody 24 mins ago admin Kolkata Updates Higher Secondary 2022 exam date changed for election kolkata 60 mins ago admin Kolkata Updates CPIM State Committee: In the new state committee of CPM, the predominance of youth, Shatrup, Meenakshi, creators got place! 2 hours ago admin Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ