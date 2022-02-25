Russia Ukraine Crisis: Russian invasion of Ukraine, the price of these two things in the kitchen is rising! Fear of further increase

Experts fear that in the Russia-Ukraine war, the price of home-made fuel, such as CNG and PNG, could rise sharply. Not only that, if the price of crude oil rises, the amount of subsidy on LPG and kerosene may also need to be increased. As the price of crude oil rises in the international market, the price of petrol and diesel in India has skyrocketed As a result, the price of petrol and diesel may go up.