Russia Ukraine Crisis: Some are stuck in bunkers, some are short of breath in the underground! Crying parents for children

#Kolkata: Russia has invaded Ukraine. Routine war situation. And in this situation thousands of Indian students are stuck in Ukraine. Many of them are residents of West Bengal. Those who are now spending their days in suspense. Esha Bhowmik, a student from Haringhata in Nadia who went to study in Ukraine, told about her hard work experience. Esha, a medical student at the National Priogov Memorial Medical University in Ukraine, said: “I had to take refuge in a bunker.

A third-year student from Ukraine reports, “The city was bombed this morning. Bombing is taking place across Ukraine. No one is getting any benefit. ”His family is worried. The family claims that no one has officially contacted them yet. They want the government to bring their children back to the country in good health.

On the other hand, a young Bengali man from Chupi Kalitala in the east is stuck in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The family has been in a state of anxiety since Friday morning. In 2016, Sheikh Akib Mohammad Kharkiv, a resident of Chupi Kalitala area in the eastern part of the country, went to study medicine at the National Medical College. At present, this young Bengali man is stuck in the war between Russia and Ukraine. He has been kept underground since Thursday. He is accompanied by five hundred other Indian students. Akib’s face is a little thick and he is having difficulty breathing underground. He further informed the family that the ATM was already closed there. He has only some dry food. This student is a Bengali in panic. The family members want the government to immediately arrange for the return of Indian students.

Read more: Thousands of Indian students stuck in Ukraine, why is this country so popular to study medicine?

Meanwhile, Arpan Mandal of Basirhat is also stuck in Ukraine. Arpan also went to study medicine in Ukraine. Arpan went to Ukraine in 2019 to study medicine. She is staying at Dinapro Petrovax Hostel. According to family sources, several students are staying in the hostel together. But there is a shortage of food.

Read more: Russian invasion of Ukraine, massive rising prices for these two kitchen items! Fear of further increase

On the other hand, Pavel Das, a son of Ramkrishna Palli Das of Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur district, got stuck in Ukraine while studying medicine. Three years ago, Pavel Das moved to Ukraine to study medicine. He is currently a third-year student at Turnfill Medical University College in Ukraine. Everything was going well. He also got a ticket to return home on March 7. He is trapped by a sudden war between Ukraine and Russia. He informed the media personnel about the situation there through video calling. About 2,000 Indians are now stranded in the Ukrainian city of Turnfill.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 25, 2022, 14:07 IST

Tags: Russia Ukraine Crisis, West Bengal news