Russia-Ukraine Krishna devotees to inaugurate Kolkata’s Iskcon Ultorath, message of peace – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The message of peace in the reverse chariot. The reverse rath yatra of ISKCON in Kolkata will be inaugurated with the message of world peace. The war between Russia and Ukraine is still going on. Krishna devotees from these two countries will jointly inaugurate the Ulto Rath at the Brigade Parade Ground. Another message from ISKCON’s Ultorath Jatra in Kolkata.

Inverted chariot rides can cause traffic jams in different parts of the city. See when ISKCON’s chariot will move in Kolkata. Radharman Das, head of Kolkata ISKCON, said Jagannath Prabhu’s chariot would start from his aunt’s house at the Brigade Parade Ground at around one o’clock in the afternoon.

Jagannath Balaram and Subhadra will start three chariot rides from TAI Maidan at Brigade Parade Ground. First Outram Ghat Road. Then along Jaharlal Nehru Road towards Dharmatala. Rathyatra will change direction at Dharina Crossing. Ultorath’s journey will then proceed along SN Banerjee Road towards Maulali. Jagannath Deb’s chariot will take CIT Road through Maulali turn. ISKCON’s chariot ride will continue along the CIT Road at Phillips turn. The procession will then pass through Suravardit Avenue, Park Circus Seven Point, Shakespeare Street and Hunger Ford Road to reach the ISKCON Temple in Kolkata on Albert Road.

According to the Kolkata ISKCON authorities, the Ulto Rath festival will start from 10 am on Saturday. Pahandi victory at ten in the morning. That is, Lord Jagannath Balaram and Subhadra Devi will be brought one by one from the temporary temple of Aunty’s house in a chariot. The cultural program will start as soon as the Lord is seated in the chariot.

Cultural program from 11:30 am. And at twelve o’clock the ISKCON authorities will start the religious activities of Lord Jagannath Deva’s Ulto Rath. This was followed by the inauguration of the procession by fans from Ukraine and Russia. Russia and Ukraine have been fighting each other day after day, month after month. One city after another is being destroyed. Krishna devotees from these two conflicting countries will set a unique precedent in ISKCON’s rath yatra in Kolkata. The citizens of the two countries will jointly inaugurate the journey of Lord Jagannath Balaram and Subhadra Devi.

