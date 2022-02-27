Russia Ukraine War: Dark City, Sudden Missile Attack at the Airport! Kolkata student returns from Ukraine

#Kolkata: Surjit Bose, a violinist, returned home from war-torn Ukraine on Saturday afternoon. Many Indians are still trapped in the medical college of Japrazia in Ukraine. About one and a half thousand Indian students are still stuck there. Now everyone has taken shelter in the bunker. According to Surjit, Indian students have been wanting to know about the situation at the Indian Embassy in Ukraine since February 16. At that time the situation in various cities of Ukraine began to change.

The Russian invasion began on the 20th. Then everyone started panicking. The Indian government has already sent three planes to repatriate the stranded Indians. In Surjit’s words, “What will happen to three planes for 15,000 people? Where the airfare from India to Ukraine is 25 thousand rupees. That airfare became one lakh rupees. The Indian embassy did not receive any help from the immigration department, despite the fact that everyone in Ukraine had documents.

Thousands of people from different countries stood at the airport to catch a flight after Surjit’s plane ticket was confirmed and he arrived in Kiev from Japrajia on February 22 at 4.30 pm. No Ukrainians were seen on the streets of Kiev at the time. In that city internet, ATMs were all off.



Even much of the city is dark. It was suddenly announced that Russia would attack the airport. Soon after the announcement, air strikes began at the airport. They do not know where they were hiding at that time. Lots of people have taken refuge in the subway station. Somehow three planes in a row came from Ukraine in three days. Surjit arrived in Doha on the same day. He reached home on Saturday via Delhi from Doha. Surjit’s parents are very happy to have a son. According to Surijit, the lives of those who spend their days in bunkers or subway stations are becoming miserable. A little dry food, nothing but a little water to quench the thirst. Frequent missile attacks and the smell of gunpowder. Whether he will survive or not, his fears have been created. Everyone is looking to stop the war.

First published: February 27, 2022, 09:32 IST

