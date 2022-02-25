February 25, 2022

Russia Ukranie Crisis: News of 3 people sent to Foreign Ministry State, 2 planes going to Ukraine tomorrow

4 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: So far, three reports have been sent to the Union Foreign Ministry through the state’s resident commissioner. These three are stuck in different places in Ukraine (Russia Ukranie Crisis). The news of the three was sent to the Union Ministry of External Affairs through the Resident Commissioner on behalf of the state. The Indians will be brought in two planes by the central government on Saturday.

Information on how many residents of the state are coming there has been sought from the Union Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to sources, the state will take necessary steps as soon as that information is received.

Read more –Russia Ukraine Crisis: Imran Khan arrives in Russia and says what a wonderful time I arrived in Russia! Viral video on Twitter

As many as 60 families have been contacted in Nabanna’s control room till evening in the wake of Russia-Ukraine crisis. From West Midnapore, Malda, South 24 Parganas to North 24 Parganas, more or less calls have been received from each district to the control room of Nabanna. Phones from 60 families in the state of Ukraine have been received at Nabanna’s control room. Most of these are students’ family phones. According to sources, most of the students from the state were studying as medical students at the universities of Kiev and Vinitsia. News in nineteen sources.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Debalina Datta

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Nabanna, Russia Ukraine Crisis



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

West Bengal Weather Report: rain forecast on election day in Bengal Here are the details | Rain forecast on Sunday, where? Learn | kolkata

47 mins ago admin

Ukraine Russia Crisis: Many Bengalis stuck in Ukraine, 60 families in the control room in Nabanna!

1 hour ago admin

BJP slams BJP Supreme Court denies appeal for Central Force in West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 |

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

West Bengal Weather Report: rain forecast on election day in Bengal Here are the details | Rain forecast on Sunday, where? Learn | kolkata

47 mins ago admin

Ukraine Russia Crisis: Many Bengalis stuck in Ukraine, 60 families in the control room in Nabanna!

1 hour ago admin

BJP slams BJP Supreme Court denies appeal for Central Force in West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 |

3 hours ago admin

Russia Ukranie Crisis: News of 3 people sent to Foreign Ministry State, 2 planes going to Ukraine tomorrow

4 hours ago admin

Rain forecast in several South Bengal Districts | What is going to be the weather in the rest of the districts? See Latest Update – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin