Russia Ukranie Crisis: News of 3 people sent to Foreign Ministry State, 2 planes going to Ukraine tomorrow

#Kolkata: So far, three reports have been sent to the Union Foreign Ministry through the state’s resident commissioner. These three are stuck in different places in Ukraine (Russia Ukranie Crisis). The news of the three was sent to the Union Ministry of External Affairs through the Resident Commissioner on behalf of the state. The Indians will be brought in two planes by the central government on Saturday.

Information on how many residents of the state are coming there has been sought from the Union Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to sources, the state will take necessary steps as soon as that information is received.

Read more –Russia Ukraine Crisis: Imran Khan arrives in Russia and says what a wonderful time I arrived in Russia! Viral video on Twitter

As many as 60 families have been contacted in Nabanna’s control room till evening in the wake of Russia-Ukraine crisis. From West Midnapore, Malda, South 24 Parganas to North 24 Parganas, more or less calls have been received from each district to the control room of Nabanna. Phones from 60 families in the state of Ukraine have been received at Nabanna’s control room. Most of these are students’ family phones. According to sources, most of the students from the state were studying as medical students at the universities of Kiev and Vinitsia. News in nineteen sources.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: February 25, 2022, 22:59 IST

Tags: Nabanna, Russia Ukraine Crisis