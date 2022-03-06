Saayoni Ghosh: Big plans for the youth in hard times! What to do, said Saini Ghosh

#Kolkata: Many families in West Bengal are waiting for their loved ones to return home safely from the horrific war that has erupted in Ukraine. Since the process of repatriation of those students or working Indians residing in Ukraine is still quite a bit time consuming, so this time the young grassroots took a new plan on that basis. Saini Ghosh, president of the organization, said in a statement that the West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress would try to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families in this dire situation.

That’s why the youth grassroots have launched a statewide campaign to try to stand by the families of those whose loved ones are still trapped in war-torn Ukraine and provide them with vital services. Saini said that a database of families whose relatives are stuck in this dire situation in Ukraine has already been created with the help of various people.

In Saini’s words, “I have personally contacted a number of such families in West Burdwan. They also exchanged greetings with a number of students returning from Ukraine and talked about their future plans. The West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress will definitely stand by them in any need. We are informing the administration about the latest information of those who have not yet reached home. The helpline number of the district based youth will be given in the coming days so that they can contact us and the administration in case of any problem. We want all students in Bengal and India to return home safely. “

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in repatriating all Indians from Ukraine. Earlier, Mamata had written a letter to Modi urging him to stay on the Ukraine issue. But as much as the BJP is promoting the rescue of Indians, so is Mamata Banerjee. The Bengal BJP has already made plans to return home to Ukraine or those whose loved ones are still stranded. This time the Youth Trinamool Congress is also following the same path.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 06, 2022, 12:21 IST

