Saayoni Ghosh: Saayoni Ghosh filled her friend with love in the morning, Sayani Ghosh explained love in the video

#Kolkata: Although the whole party won a landslide victory, he himself lost the last assembly election. But he thinks that a lot of people love him, he has thousands of faces with him. And that is why even though he lost the election, the ruling party Trinamool has brought him to the top of the youth organization. This time Saayoni Ghosh (Saayoni Ghosh) filled a morning dog with caress. Sayani tweeted that video, Morning Aador for four legged dost! That is, morning caress for a four-legged friend. The video posted this morning is gaining popularity on social media.

A few days ago, Saini showed a video inside his house. In this sweet video, Saini shows her mother and her two beloved pets after returning home at night. Saini also has two pet dogs at home. So the pet love of the young grassroots leader is not new. On this day, a glimpse of him was seen on Saini’s Twitter handle.

Incidentally, the Trinamool formed the government for the third time after winning a landslide victory in the Assembly elections. Then Abhishek Banerjee became the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool. At that time he resigned as the president of the youth grassroots. And actress Saini Ghosh got the responsibility in that abandoned post of Abhishek. She became the new president of the grassroots youth organization.

The left-leaning Saini joined the grassroots before the vote. Then the Trinamool nominated him for the Asansol South seat. But he lost that seat to BJP’s Agnimitra Pal. However, Saini’s ‘work’ caught the eye of the grassroots leadership. According to the ruling party sources, the Trinamool leader wants to organize the party organization at all levels by watching the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a bird’s eye view. And according to that formula, as a representative of the present generation, Saini was given the responsibility of a youth organization. Even though he lost the election, his fight caught everyone’s eye. The grassroots brings Saayoni Ghosh in charge of the youth.