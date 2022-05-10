Sabyasachi Chakraborty: ‘Feluda’ in new role, do you know why Sabyasachi Chakraborty came to DYFI state office?

#Kolkata: This time Feluda will be seen in a new role. He came to the DYFI office on Monday and held a press conference. The all-India conference of the organization will start on May 12 at EZCC. Sabyasachi Chakraborty is the chairman of the reception committee of that conference. After almost 28 years, the conference of the Democratic Youth Federation of India is going to be held in the state. Preparations have already begun for this conference. Will continue till 15th. (Sabyasachi Chakraborty)

The conference will begin on the 12th with a public rally on Rani Rasmoni Road in Kolkata. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, the party’s state secretary Mohammad Selim, the organisation’s all-India secretary Abhay Mukherjee and state president Meenakshi Mukherjee will address the gathering. Apart from this, in the remaining days, on the one hand, such a conference will be held and on the other hand, a number of events have been organized centering on the conference. There will be exhibitions throughout the conference. These include the role of Bengal in the independence movement, the role of the Red Volunteers in the Corona and Amphan situation, the 34 years of the Left Front government and how the Youth Front has been fighting in the aftermath of the Left Front. Moreover, several more programs.

Read more: Appointment of Officer in State Bank of India, Last day of application is 16th May

At the same time handling the delegates who came to the conference. The whole process will be led by Palash Das, former leader of the organization and secretary of the reception committee, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty, president. Sabyasachi Chakraborty said, “The main message of the youth conference is secular country. DYFI workers have worked tirelessly. Corona and storms. They have gone through unbearable conditions for 11 years. No matter how much they are attacked, they will not stop. It is my responsibility to thank everyone.” “I have very little time for the conference. We are proud to be able to organize it. Having to work in an unfavorable situation. Trying to keep the novelty of the promotion. Seminars have been held in all the districts. There are cultural and sports competitions. There has been a football competition to highlight gender equality. One thousand mango saplings have been planted to convey the eco-friendly message. Preached in crowded places. The quiz is in competition. Band Fest performances, film screenings have been arranged. There are picture competition programs. There will be a public meeting on the 12th.

Read more: Great news, make a list of baby names! Ranbir is in talks with Deepika

In the words of Sabyasachi Chakraborty, ‘There will be an exhibition around the EZCC premises. Be it movement in 6-70s or present time. In these two times, despite many adversities, no one left the white flag. Now the festival is going on in the name of art. At one time there was a youth movement demanding Bakreshwar. There will be seminars on the economy of the country and the state. Starting from Anis Khan, people’s court will be set up on cases like Haskhali Hatras. Speaker of Kerala, Hannan Mollah, Bikash Bhattacharya will be present. There is an exhibition of wall graffiti and collages. The government has made the mother canteen after seeing us during the lockdown. The government could not give us oxygen. Money is needed for so many things. The youth have gone to the people. People have given up. 500 delegates are coming. Arrangements are being made for them to stay and eat. Crowdfunding is being done using social media which requires money for this. People are giving cooking utensils. Many more people are extending a helping hand.

Meenakshi Mukherjee, state president of the organization, who was present at the press conference, said: Will come on the road. “

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: May 10, 2022, 15:29 IST

Tags: DYFI, Sabyasachi Chakraborty