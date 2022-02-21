Saccharin mixed with sugarcane juice on footpath, the risk of brain cancer is increasing daily – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Eating fresh sugarcane juice benefits the stomach. To quench his thirst, people sip on a glass of fresh sweet sugarcane juice. Adding water to the juice, it was already there. Shankar Sau sells sugarcane juice in front of a coffee house on College Street. There is a silver tray on the floor of his sugarcane machine. There is salt on the back of that tray. Seeing many, you might think that he is giving salt. When he was working in a sugarcane machine, he gave that salt with juice. And saccharin is mixed with that salt. As a result, sugarcane juice becomes sweeter. Ordinary buyers think that sugarcane juice is very sweet. Therefore Shankara’s sugarcane juice is very good. When Shankara was asked about this, he said, “I give it for sweetening.”

Read more: Rahul Gandhi does not know the history of the country, he made a mistake by meeting the Chinese delegation, Amit Shah’s sharp attack

Sheikh Nizamuddin, a shopkeeper next door, said, ‘I eat sugarcane juice here every day. But I did not know, this is the way to sweeten the juice. It’s cheating with people. It should stop. ‘ This Shankara is not alone. Most of the sugarcane juice sellers in Kolkata sweeten the juice in the same way. Local shopkeepers claim that the administration does not take any action despite knowing it. Professor Dr. Prashant Kumar Biswas, a researcher at Jadavpur University, said, “Saccharin is not digested by humans. It is a petroleum-derived substance. It makes artificially sweet. It accumulates in different parts of the body. It can lead to diabetes, liver disease and brain cancer. Despite government restrictions on the use of saccharin, unscrupulous traders are using it in various ways in their diet.

SHANKU SANTRA

Published by:Uddalak B First published: February 21, 2022, 21:26 IST

Tags: Crime