Sachchidananda expelled from the grassroots, Tanima! Punishment for standing for election without party affiliation – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sachchidananda Bandyopadhyay and Tanima Chattopadhyay were expelled from the grassroots Not getting tickets from the party, both of them are contesting as non-party candidates in the Kolkata municipal elections this time (KMC Elections 2021). Trinamool (TMC) leadership asked both the candidates to withdraw their nominations But they did not walk that way and in the end both of them were expelled

Sachchidananda Banerjee, however, claims that he has not renewed his Trinamool membership since 2016. As a result, there was no question of expelling him Tanima Chatterjee, sister of the late minister Subrata Mukherjee, did not respond to a request for comment.

Read more: A neutral vote is not possible without the central forces, the governor tweeted again

Sachchidananda Bandyopadhyay 6 is standing as an independent candidate from Ward No. 72 He has also been the chairman of Calcutta Municipality in the past Sachchidananda lost to BJP’s Asim Basu despite standing in the polls last year. After that Asim Basui joined Trinamool 7 In this pre-poll, party 7 did not even give a ticket to Sachchidananda Banerjee In that anger, the veteran leader decided to fight as an independent candidate

Read more: Grandpa Trinamool, brother BJP! Despite being candidates of both the parties, the relationship between Rajesh and Rajiv is intact

On the other hand, Tanima Chattopadhyay, sister of late Subrata Mukherjee, was the first candidate from ward no. But later the party changed its mind and fielded Sudarshan Mukherjee, the outgoing councilor from the ward. In that anger, Tanima decided to fight as an independent candidate from ward no Despite the request and explanation from the public party, Tanima did not withdraw her nomination That is why the Trinamool expelled him

Apart from Sachchidananda Bandyopadhyay and Tanima Chattopadhyay, Ratan Malakar stood as a non-partisan from Ward No. 63. But at the request of the party, he withdrew the nomination at the last minute