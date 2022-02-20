February 20, 2022

Sadhana Pandey, late state consumer protection minister, condoles Mamata – News18 Bangla

42 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Sadhan Pande Passes Away (7) He was 62 He breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai today Former Consumer Protection Minister Sadhan Pande has been suffering from various physical ailments including kidney problems for a long time. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed deep grief over the death of Sadhan Pandey. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed grief over the death of a senior state minister

Despite his physical illness, Sadhan Pandey won his seat from Maniktala in the 2021 Assembly elections. He also got 6 seats in the cabinet The veteran minister has been the state’s consumer protection minister since the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011.

Expressing grief over Sadhan Pandey’s death, the Chief Minister wrote on Twitter, “Our senior colleague, party leader and Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pandey passed away in Mumbai this morning. He had a wonderful relationship with her for a long time Deeply saddened by this loss My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers. “

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Sadhan pande





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

West Bengal Weather Forecast || Rain again in the state, how much rain from the coast to the mountains? Learn the forecast …

37 mins ago admin

TMC: Now the state committee, the party leader is in a hurry, is the big change waiting at the grassroots?

2 hours ago admin

Khela Hobe: Big news! Excluding the name Mukul-Shovon-Sabyasachira! From where, why the name of the trio was omitted?

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

West Bengal Weather Forecast || Rain again in the state, how much rain from the coast to the mountains? Learn the forecast …

37 mins ago admin

Sadhana Pandey, late state consumer protection minister, condoles Mamata – News18 Bangla

42 mins ago admin

TMC: Now the state committee, the party leader is in a hurry, is the big change waiting at the grassroots?

2 hours ago admin

Khela Hobe: Big news! Excluding the name Mukul-Shovon-Sabyasachira! From where, why the name of the trio was omitted?

3 hours ago admin

West Bengal Weather: The weather is changing since Sunday! Rain is coming in these districts, which is going to be …

4 hours ago admin