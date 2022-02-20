Sadhana Pandey, late state consumer protection minister, condoles Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sadhan Pande Passes Away (7) He was 62 He breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai today Former Consumer Protection Minister Sadhan Pande has been suffering from various physical ailments including kidney problems for a long time. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed deep grief over the death of Sadhan Pandey. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed grief over the death of a senior state minister

Despite his physical illness, Sadhan Pandey won his seat from Maniktala in the 2021 Assembly elections. He also got 6 seats in the cabinet The veteran minister has been the state’s consumer protection minister since the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011.

Our senior colleague, party leader and Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande has passed away this morning at Mumbai. Had a wonderful relationship for long. Deeply pained at this loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, followers. – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) February 20, 2022

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 20, 2022, 11:53 IST

Tags: Sadhan pande