Sahid Diwas: Learning from the incident of the Chief Minister’s house, the stage of July 21 is changing! Great security system

#Kolkata: After two years, Trinamool Congress is going to observe Martyr’s Day in Dharmatala. A few days ago, a person broke through the security fence and entered the Chief Minister’s house. The man waited outside the chief minister’s house all night. He was arrested later. Considering the situation from the old incident, stricter security arrangements are being made this time on the occasion of Martyr’s Day. The Kolkata Police has made more stringent security measures so that no one can get close to the Chief Minister. (Sahid Diwas)

Martyr’s Day stage in front of Victoria House. The security of that main stage is divided into three zones. Zone 1– Again the first zone is divided into three parts. 1) Dias & Victoria House (collapsible gate) 2) Inside D Zone in front of main stage 3) Outside D Zone in front of main stage

1 DC, 3 ACs, 5 Inspectors, 5 SIs/Sergeants, 30 (Unarmed) Police, 95 Plainclothes Police (Female & Male), 40 RAF (Female & Male), Manch. 20 winners team will be outside the D zone ahead. Zone 2–back of the stage and adjacent areas–This zone will be divided into seven zones for surveillance. Five of them will be monitored from the roof. One DC, 3 ACs, 6 Inspectors, 12 SIs, 17 ASIs, 65 unarmed policemen, 10 plainclothes policemen will be in charge of security in Zone 2.

Zone 3– Area adjacent to Chowringhee Square and Statesman House outside Zone D. The police is dividing this zone into five parts. Security will consist of 1 DC, 5 AC, 7 Inspectors, 18 SI, 19 ASI, 104 (Unarmed), 2 plainclothes policemen. Apart from this, the entire city has been divided into 10 zones for police settlement on July 21. Each zone will have 5/7 pickets. Each zone has one or two DCs. Under whom there will be at least 70/80 policemen.

There will also be surveillance from high-rise buildings around the stage to ensure security. Additional police on metro rail, drone surveillance will also continue. Videography will be done from 8 rooftops centered around the stage. There will be an anti-sabotage team. The 21 July event of the last two years was closed due to Corona. As the rate of infection is not so terrible this time, Martyr’s Day is being celebrated in Dharmatala. As a result, there is a possibility of overcrowding. Along with this, there is additional pressure due to the closure of the Tala Bridge. On the other hand, many vehicles from the district are likely to come towards the venue. As a result, the parking system is divided into three zones. 7 parking places in A zone, 15 parking places in B zone, 19 parking places in C zone. To maintain normal traffic, the DC Traffic Command has been asked to be on duty from 9 pm on Wednesday. So that the cars can be parked in certain places. Police will have pickets at 19 important places in the city, ambulances will be kept at 15 places.

