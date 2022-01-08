January 8, 2022

Salons & Beauty Parlors yet to Open || Salon, new decision to open a beauty parlor, what did the state announce with the notification?

Salon, beauty parlor will open. Symbolic image.

West Bengal Covid-19 Restrictions relaxation: In a notification issued on Saturday, Nabanna said that salon beauty parlor will be open till 10 pm according to Corona rules. However, 50 percent of the seats can be served to consumers.

#Kolkata: New decision to open salon, beauty parlor in the state. At the request of salon, beauty parlor owners. In a notification issued on Saturday, Nabanna said that salon beauty parlor will be open till 10 pm in accordance with Corona rules. However, 50 percent of the seats can be served to consumers.

