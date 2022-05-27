#Kolkata: The rescue of the mother and daughter in Salt Lake caused a stir on Friday. Suicide note matched next to the body. The initial presumption of the police is that he committed suicide by consuming poison due to mental depression. Police of Bidhannagar North Police Station recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. (Salt Lake Suicide Case)

According to local sources, Suparna Ghosh (55), a resident of Salt Lake CD block, spoke to her neighbors for the last time yesterday afternoon. Then on Friday morning, on the third floor of the house number 164 in the CD block, the neighbor of the house next to the woman saw water coming out from inside the house. Neighbors claim that no response was received despite repeated calls. The woman’s friends were also contacted by a neighbor next door.

Read more: Coffee is not just playing, rubbing is a great benefit! Learn

Neighbors and friends called but he did not answer. They suspect that no one will open the door even if they knock on the door. The news was given to Bidhannagar North police station. When the police broke down the door and entered the house, they saw the frozen bodies of daughter Sneha Ghosh and mother Suparna Ghosh lying on the bed. A suicide note was found next to their body, police sources said. Tulsi Sinha Roy, councilor of local ward 40, said Snehangsu Ghosh, husband of Suparna Ghosh, died on April 28. Since then, they have broken down emotionally and financially. Maybe that’s why he chose the path of suicide. He further added that at the time of his death, he had left Rs 20,000 along with a suicide note for his funeral.

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan made the dance floor ‘bloody’ at Karan Johar’s birthday party! See

However, the incident of a private company employee committing suicide with her daughter has caused a stir in Salt Lake. The two bodies were recovered and taken for autopsy. Is it true that Suparna Ghosh committed suicide with her working daughter one month after her husband’s death due to mental depression or is there some other secret? Police of Bidhannagar North Police Station have started investigation into the suicide of mother and daughter.

Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: May 27, 2022, 13:18 IST

Tags: Salt lake, Suicide