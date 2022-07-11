‘Saltlake is my grandfather’s house, Metro inauguration of that route is in my hands, it is a blessing’, says Smriti Irani – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Union Minister Smriti Irani came to the inauguration of Sealdah metro station and metro route. In addition to Hindi and English, he also spoke in Bengali from the inaugural stage of Howrah Maidan. In plain Bengali, he said, “This Salt Lake is my grandfather’s house. And look, with my own hands, Sealdah is being connected to the Salt Lake Sector Five Metro. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to inaugurate this. I feel blessed to be here today. The dream of the people has come true. After a long wait, the dream has come true for the people of the state, for which I thank Indian Railways. Hon’ble Prime Minister’s dream of rebuilding India is being fulfilled by Indian Railways. “

In his speech, Smriti mentioned that the metro authorities are working fast to launch this metro service to Howrah Maidan by next year. Hopefully, that work will be completed soon. Union Minister Smriti Irani arrived at Sealdah station this afternoon. There he entered through the south gate of the station. Due to the large crowd at the North Gate, he entered through the South Gate. He then gets on the train. But he could not go to the flower garden because of the huge crowd. He then left the Sealdah metro station. It is learned that he came to see the station in Sealdah before the main event in Howrah.

The service of this metro line will be launched from next Thursday. Metro will run from Sector Five to Shilaidaha. The Ministry of Railways expects that 40 to 50 thousand people will travel to this metro station every day. Many are expected to take advantage of this as Sealdah covers one of the city’s workplaces, Salt Lake Sector Five.

