#Kolkata: Residents of the CG block are keen to ensure their own safety. The block was covered with 48 cameras. The camera landed in Salt Lake a year after the theft. The CG block of Salt Lake was surrounded by 48 CCTV cameras at the initiative of the block committee. In June 2021, a series of thefts occurred in the CG block of Salt Lake. The thief broke the lock of the house and entered the house, stole things worth lakhs of rupees and fled.

However, since there is no CCTV camera in the area, the police have to hurry to find the thief. Residents expressed anger over the lack of police surveillance and CCTV in the area. Finally, before a year had passed, CCTV cameras sat in that block. That camera sat on the initiative of the residents of the block.

A total of 48 cameras are being installed in the CG block of Salt Lake at the initiative of the residents of CG block. Initiatives have been taken to install CCTV to ensure their safety, said Shankar Prasad Deb, co-editor of the block. Residents of the area are also happy that the block was wrapped in 48 cameras.

A resident of the area said that the security has been strengthened by installing CCTV cameras in the service holder’s house where elderly people live. Residents of the block said that the CCTV cameras would also strengthen the security of women at night.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 26, 2022, 11:22 IST

Tags: CCTV, Saltlake