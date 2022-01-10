Sample tests also reduced the number of lotus infestations! Kamal Na Udbeg – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of lotus sample tests in 24 hours is 7 In that sense, the number of new lotus infestations (West Bengal Covid 19 Update) 6 While the number of new cases in the state was more than 24,000 on Sunday, 19,26 people were newly infected in the state in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 51,75 samples have been tested in the state, according to the health department. That number was 61 thousand more than the previous day As a result, although the number of victims has decreased a lot, experts do not see any reason for relief Because the positivity rate has increased to 36.32 percent In the last 24 hours, 18 people have died of corona in the state

3 The number of victims in North 24 Parganas is 4,296 In Howrah too, 1825 people were newly infected in one day

More than a thousand people have been newly infected in the last 24 hours in South 24 Parganas and West Burdwan. In Hughli too, the number of victims in 24 hours is thousands

In the last few days, several restrictions have been imposed in the state to control the rate of corona infection Strict measures have been taken to close the market in many places locally Even after that, the rate of infection is not going to be curbed As a result, the state administration is increasingly worried about the Corona situation The image of unconsciousness, especially among a class of people, is growing in the minds of health experts.