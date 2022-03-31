Samsung Ads partners with MiQ enabling advertisers to reach Samsung Connected TV households

MiQ, the programmatic partner for brands and agencies, announced its partnership with the Samsung Ads DSP (demand-side platform) to bolster the reach of its solutions and video campaigns across Samsung’s current device ecosystem. Through this partnership, brands and advertisers would have access to CTV inventory, as well as access to targeted audiences across Samsung TVs. The partnership is likely to help brands and marketers to increase their brand salience.

By partnering with Samsung Ads’ DSP, advertisers working with MiQ can target audiences against more data-driven insights through online programmatic channels. The partnership comes at a time when digital media prepares to move away from cookie-based targeting. Advertisers using digital media will have to make serious changes to their targeting strategies. With MiQ’s solutions, managing the reach and the right frequency range can be done seamlessly. Samsung can maximise its reach for a given target audience. This partnership allows MiQ to deterministically reach interest-based audiences as well as Premium video inventory on Samsung TV Plus. Advertisers can understand and manage the campaign reach and frequency across linear TV and connected TV (CTV).

Commenting on the partnership, Siddharth Dabhade – MD, MiQ says, “We are thrilled to partner with Samsung to be a trusted partner in helping advertisers to buy smarter, focussed, impactful solutions, enabling a superior return on their investment. We are constantly building innovative solutions to empower our clients with accurate data sets and intelligence. The opportunity to partner with Samsung Ads across its TV platforms provides us with an extraordinarily unique position in the market as we now have the ability to analyse the impact of current TV campaigns. We are confident of forging more such partnerships to help organisations extract optimum benefits from their advertising spend.”

Prabhvir Sahmey – Senior Director (India & South East Asia), Samsung DSP added, “We look forward to working closely with MiQ, a company known to combine industry knowledge with excellent technology and analytics solutions. Global brands can now have widespread reach across device platforms. It is now for the first time that along with MIQ; we are able to bring deep TV insights programmatically via the Samsung DSP.”

MiQ helps brand marketers to:

● Increase ad efficiencies for both buyers and sellers.

● Transparently optimize their ad spends.

● Build effective cross-device campaigns.

● Leverage unique data sets, both first- and third-party.

● Reduce campaign launch time.

● Collect greater insights to understand customers.

● Develop capabilities to plan and execute programmatic campaigns in-house.

About MiQ: Set up in 2010, MiQ (www.wearemiq.com) is a global leader in digital marketing, a programmatic partner for marketers and agencies. It combines industry knowledge with technology and data analytics to offer better connected marketing solutions for over 1,000 clients globally. We are experts in data science, analytics, and programmatic trading, and are always ready to solve challenges quickly, and ensure our clients always spend their media investments on the right things in the right places.

MiQ is present in22 locations across 9 countries, and has a Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India which is its global technology and analytics hub, with over 300 data scientists, analytics experts, and engineers. We’re recognized as a Great Place to Work and are among the Top 11 best firms in India for data scientists to work for by Analytics India Magazine.

About Samsung Ads: Samsung Ads delivers Advanced TV advertising at scale. Our advertising solutions are built on a unique source of TV data from millions of Smart TVs globally. Brands turn to our managed service and programmatic offerings to achieve incremental reach, compliment linear TV campaigns, manage frequency, find difficult-to-reach audiences and most importantly, measure outcomes. Samsung Ads provides the holistic view connecting linear, OTT, and gaming to help brands see the total advanced TV picture.

Launched in 2015, Samsung Ads has offices in the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, India, Brazil & Mexico and South Korea. Samsung Ads is a division of Samsung Electronics and is the #1 TV manufacturer globally.