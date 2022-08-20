Samsung launches Galaxy Z series in India with pre-booking offers

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

India’s largest consumer electronics brand, Samsung, recently launched the Galaxy Z series in India, in the presence of Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, at Oberoi Grand, Kolkata. The Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4, the fourth generation foldables, are available for pre-booking, both online and across retail stores. These devices offer enhanced productivity, customization capabilities and FlexCam experiences, with pre-booking benefits up to INR 45999.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 sports FlexCam innovation, which allows one to shoot hands-free video or capture capture group selfies at various angles by voice commands or just displaying the palm of the hand. High-quality selfies can be captured right from the Cover Screen by leveraging the main camera with the upgraded Quick Shot mode. With this mode, users can click selfies in portrait mode and see the preview in actual photo ratio. Additionally, with upgraded camera equipped with 65 percent brighter sensor, Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with Samsung’s flagship Nightography feature ensuring that the photos and videos are crisper and more stable through the day or night. One can start high-quality video recording in Quick Shot mode and then seamlessly switch to Flex mode to continue recording hands-free without stopping the video.

Galaxy Z Flip4 features the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor and 10 percent higher battery capacity at 3700mAh. With Super Fast Charging, one can charge up to 50 percent of the battery in around 30 minutes. It comes with a rear camera of 15MP (Ultra-wide) plus 12MP (Wide), and front camera with 10MP. It consists of 8 GB RAM, with a storage capacity of 128 GB or 256 GB or 512 GB. The main display sports 6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2x, with Adaptive 128Hz FHD plus Infinity-O Display. The main cover is of 1.9 inches Super AMOLED 60Hz.

Available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours, Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at INR 89,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 94,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The Bespoke Edition that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for INR 97,999.

Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Flip4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth INR 31,999 at just INR 2,999. Additionally, customers can get INR 7,000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of INR 7,000. Pre-book customers will also get 1 year Samsung Care Plus worth INR 11,999 at just INR 6,000. They can also opt for No Cost EMI offer up to 24 months.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is the most powerful and productive smartphone, which combines balanced and premium design, enhanced durability and powerful performance. This device offers increased functionality whether opened, closed or in Flex mode. With slimmer hinge, lighter-than-ever body and even narrower bezels, the wider screen enables easier one-handed interactions while using the Cover Screen. Content is even more immersive and distinctive on the 7.6-inch main screen with improved 1Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and less visible Under Display Camera (UDC).

The Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with a flagship camera hosting a rear camera of 12MP (Ultra-wide) plus 50MP (Wide) lens, featuring along with 30X Space Zoom lens and 3x optical zoom, plus 10MP (Tele), a front camera of 10MP and a UDC of 4MP. It also has Samsung’s flagship Nightography feature owing to 23 percent brighter sensor, enhanced Optical Image Stabilization and Video Digital Stabilization (OIS+VDIS) and all new AI Image Signal Processor (AI ISP). Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm processor that improves the output of the flagship camera, producing stunning images during the day or at night. Variety of camera modes, including Capture View Mode, Dual Preview and Rear Cam Selfie are also custom-built to take advantage of the unique form factor for increased capturing flexibility. The device consists of a battery capacity of 4400mAh, along with a memory of 12GB RAM, with a storage capacity of 256GB or 512GB or 1TB. The main display sports a 7.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 1Hz-120Hz with Infinity Flex Display, with the cover display sporting a 6.2 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 48Hz-120Hz with Infinity-O Display.

The new taskbar provides PC-like multitasking enabling smooth switching between apps, easy access to favourite and recently used apps and launch of multiple windows instantly from the task bar. One can also easily switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split the screen in half for more ways to multitask. Galaxy Z Fold4 is the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables.

Samsung’s partnerships with Google and Microsoft take multitasking to the next level. Google apps, including Chrome and Gmail now support drag-and-drop, allowing users to quickly copy and paste links or other files. With Google Meet, users can now connect with more people while enjoying virtual co- activities, including co-watching videos on YouTube or playing games together on a video call. Microsoft’s full Office suite and Outlook provide more information on the large foldable screen offering faster ways to interact with content. The useful S Pen coupled with the Flex mode enables on-the-go drawing and note-taking while also simultaneously attending back-to-back calls and meetings. The S Pen also comes with streamlined storage inside the Standing Cover with Pen case.

With the Armor Aluminum frames and hinge cover along with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the Cover Screen and rear glass, along with IPX8 water resistance, the latest Galaxy Z series are Samsung’s toughest foldables yet.

Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at INR 1,54,999 for 12GB+256GB variant and INR 1,64,999 for 12GB+512GB variant. Consumers can purchase 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for INR 1,84,999.

Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth INR 34999 at just INR 2999. Additionally, customers can get INR 8000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of INR 8000. Pre-book customers will also get 1 year Samsung Care Plus worth INR 11999 at just INR 6000. They can also opt for No Cost EMI offer up to 24 months.

Additionally, customers who purchase Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 during Samsung Live before August 17 midnight, will get Wireless Charger Duo worth INR 5199 free.

These Samsung Live offers can be availed through pre-booking at Samsung.com or Samsung Exclusive stores.