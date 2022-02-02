Sandhya Mukherjee is still in crisis, treatment for lung and heart disease continues – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Health Update is not yet crisis free. He is on oxygen support However, you are mentally fully aware He is also eating food Physical condition is stable but critical (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Health Update).

When he was admitted to Apollo Hospital on Thursday, his corona report was positive. He is still not free of covid. Doctors are constantly trying to heal the legendary artist There were no new physical problems. However, his blood pressure is low and his blood pressure is being controlled with the help of vasopressor support (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Health Update). Lung and heart treatment is underway. Multiple organs of Sandhya Mukhopadhyay are not functioning properly i.e. there is multi organ dysfunction. Which is raising some concerns in the medical community But he has the knowledge of a singer. He is eating food with his mouth, not a rice tube.

Read more: The rate of infection and infection did not increase as the test increased, 35 died in one day in the state!

An 8-member medical board has been formed for his treatment. Dr. Shushan Mukherjee (Director & HOD, Cardiothoracic Surgery), Dr. Prakash Chandra Mandal (HOD Cardiology), Dr. Buddhadev Chatterjee (Director, Orthopedic), Dr. Ranjan Kamilya (Senior Consultant, Orthopedic Surgeon), .

Read more: The school will reopen, rushing to buy school dresses

Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee was admitted to Cabin No. 103, Woodburn Ward, SSKM Hospital with shortness of breath, mild fever and lung infection. Although it has been almost a week, his physical condition has not changed much Asim Kundu, the chief physician of the critical care department, and Niladri Sarkar, a doctor of medicine, saw him shortly after he was admitted to the hospital. When the coroner’s RTPCR test was positive, he was transferred to Apollo Hospital. At present, there is no defect in the treatment of the artist

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: February 02, 2022, 21:26 IST

Tags: Sandhya Mukhopadhyay health update