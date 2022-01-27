Sandhya Mukhopadhyay: Admission to SSKM for shortness of breath, mild fever, lung infection

#Kolkata: Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay admitted to 103 cabin of Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital with shortness of breath, mild fever and lung infection. Somnath Kundu, the chief physician of the chest department of SSKM Hospital, is in charge of his treatment.

Asim Kundu, the chief physician of the Critical Care Department, and Niladri Sarkar (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, critically ill), the doctor of medicine, saw him soon after he was admitted to the hospital. According to hospital sources, there is a deep infection in both the lungs. There is also a slight temperature, a feeling of obsession. Initially the artist was given oxygen support. The new artist has been suffering from old age for some time (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay critically ill). He is being given supportive treatment after being admitted to the hospital. In addition to providing antidepressants and oxygen, various experiments have been started. Swabs have been taken for Corona RTPCR test. An 8-member medical board has been formed.

According to family sources, Sandhya Mukhopadhyay’s physical condition has been deteriorating since yesterday evening. A few days ago, he fell in the bathroom and injured his waist. There were also symptoms of pneumonia (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay critically ill). Lung infections increased further yesterday. The Chief Minister himself called Sandhya Mukhopadhyay (Mamata Bandopadhyay) on Wednesday evening, talking to Sandhya-daughter (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay critically ill). Mamata Banerjee is being rushed to the SSBM Hospital’s Woodburn block. He assured that the state government would assist in any medical needs of Sandhya Mukherjee.

Incidentally, Sandhya Mukherjee had rejected the Centre’s Padma honor two days ago. According to sources, the nineteenth artist was a little emotionally broken after the rejection of Padma Shri. A day before the announcement of the award, he was informed that he was receiving Padma Shri. The whole thing seemed very insulting to him, so the legendary artist (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay) turned down the award. It is learned that the central government has not said anything in advance. He said that the manner in which the Padma Shri was offered to the artist on the phone seemed very disrespectful to him.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: January 27, 2022, 14:26 IST

Tags: Sandhya Mukhopadhyay