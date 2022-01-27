Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Corona Positive: Heart Attack, Lung Infection, Corona Positive! Sandhya Mukherjee shifted to private hospital

#Kolkata: Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee’s physical condition has deteriorated. A few days ago, Sandhya Mukherjee fell in the bathroom of the house. That’s when he got a waist injury. He fell again on Thursday morning and fell ill. He was then rushed to the Woodban ward of SSKM.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to see him in the afternoon. Mamata Banerjee said that in the evening Mukherjee fell and had a heart attack. With he corona S positive. Since Covid is positive, there will be no treatment in Woodburn Ward.

Read more- Kovid Positive Sandhya Mukherjee, Chief Minister at SSKM

The Chief Minister also said that his family members were ready to be treated at Shambhunath Pandit Hospital. Since the heart attack, corona with corona, is a bigger issue than the singer’s age of ninety, the Chief Minister himself spoke to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata.

Sandhya Mukherjee needs life support at the moment. Physicians at Apollo Hospital are fully prepared to treat the legendary musician.

The hearts of the Bengalis of Apamo are weeping as soon as they get the news that Sandhya Mukherjee has become seriously ill. At dusk, the people of Apamo joined hands in front of the hospital and prayed for his recovery. Sandhya Mukherjee is currently undergoing treatment. His physical examination is going on.

Read more- Books will arrive hand in hand, great initiative of SFI in Kolkata!

Prayers have started all over Bengal. Everyone wants to come back and play the harmonium and sing, ‘You are my mother, I am your daughter …..’. That song was the tool of women’s progress.

At the moment he can speak. Doctors are monitoring him. Necessary support has been given to him. Even before the ambulance arrived at the hospital, everyone from the doctor to the doctor was ready to treat him. Upon arrival, his treatment was started by keeping him in special isolation. It is certain that every Bengali is now praying for Sandhya Mukherjee’s recovery.

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: January 27, 2022, 19:08 IST

Tags: CM Mamata Banerjee, Sandhya mukherjee, Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, SSKM Hospital