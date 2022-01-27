Sandhya Mukhopadhyay: Covid Positive Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, Chief Minister at SSKM

#Kolkata: Kovid positive lyricist Sandhya Mukhopadhyay. Heart problems have been reported, being shifted from SSKM to Bypass-Lagoa Private Hospital. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has rushed to SSKM to see the legendary artist! In his words, “Expert team has been formed for evening treatment. Sukumar Mukherjee came. He will be transferred to Apollo Hospital. Heart problems have occurred in the evening. Covid report is also positive. I told Apollo Hospital to send an ambulance. He is the pride of the nation. We want him to come back to the rhythm. Older, so I don’t take any risks. We want him to get the best treatment. “

Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay was admitted to cabin 103 of Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital on Thursday with shortness of breath, mild fever and lung infection. Somnath Kundu, the chief physician of the chest department of SSKM Hospital, is in charge of his treatment. Asim Kundu, the chief physician of the Critical Care Department, and Niladri Sarkar (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, critically ill), the doctor of medicine, saw him soon after he was admitted to the hospital. According to hospital sources, there is a deep infection in both the lungs. There is a slight temperature and obsession. Initially the artist was given oxygen support. The new artist has been suffering from old age for some time (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay critically ill). He is being given supportive treatment after being admitted to the hospital. In addition to providing antidepressants and oxygen, various experiments have been started. Swabs were taken for the Coroner’s RTPCR test, a short time ago the report came back positive. An 8-member medical board has been formed for the treatment of the artist.