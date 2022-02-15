Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Demise || ‘He was on his way to recovery, suddenly his condition deteriorated today’, says Geetashree’s doctor …

#Kolkata: After the surgery, veteran musician Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay was slowly recovering. However, the situation started deteriorating again on Tuesday.

On this day, the medical bulletin on behalf of the hospital informed that the physical condition of Sandhya Mukherjee was critical. Decreased blood pressure. Gitashree was taken to ICU without any risk and was kept in vasopressor support. But after all the efforts of the doctors, he did not respond. He died of a heart attack at 6:30 p.m. Trinamool MP Santanu Sen tweeted the news of the artist’s death for the first time on this day.

Incidentally, he was admitted to SSKM on January 26 due to serious illness (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay health update). His corona report came positive that evening. He was shifted to Apollo Hospital. The singer was in the covid isolation department there. Finally, he is undergoing treatment as a corona negative. A few days ago, there was a slight improvement in the physical condition of Sandhya Mukherjee. But today, his fans are worried that his body is bad again.

A six-member medical board was formed at Apollo for his treatment. He was treated by Dr. Susan Mukherjee (Director and HOD Cardiothoracic Surgery) and HOD Dr. Prakash Chandra Mandal of Cardiology. Pulmonologist Devraj Jos and senior orthopedic surgeon Ranjan Kamilia were also on the team. According to hospital sources, Sandhya Mukherjee was admitted with corona positive as well as deep lung infection. In addition, multiple organs were not working properly, mild heart attack. After that he gradually became numb. He died at 6:30 pm.

