February 15, 2022

Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Passes away on 15 February 2022 – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The late Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee. He was 90 years old at the time of his death. Veteran musician Sandhya Mukherjee died of a heart attack at 6:30 pm on Tuesday. He was treated at a private hospital near Kolkata Bypass for several weeks.

