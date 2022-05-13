Saturday’s meeting in sight, will the chief secretary give special instructions to the health department again? Speculation | West Bengal Health Department Meeting called by state chief secretary – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Chief Secretary called a meeting again within 72 hours of the meeting. The Chief Secretary called another meeting with the West Bengal State Health Department. The meeting directed the officials of the department as well as the chief health officers of each district to have a virtual presence. Besides, all the district governors have also been asked to be present at the meeting. Although the meeting was originally called “Birth and Death Certificate Portal”, it is believed that there is a possibility of discussing several issues of the health department. However, a meeting is likely to be held tomorrow on several issues besides the health department, sources said.

Originally, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave several important instructions in a meeting with the officials of the health department. Not only that, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a tough stance on healthcare. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that legal action will be taken if private hospitals or nursing homes do not take health partner cards. Besides, the Chief Minister also said that the license would be canceled. However, not only health partners, but also “referral diseases” of patients, safety of doctors, adequate policing in hospitals and security issues were discussed at the meeting last Wednesday. The issue is expected to be discussed at a meeting on Saturday. Besides, there is a possibility of special discussion on health partner in Saturday’s meeting.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Birth and Death Certificate Portal. Through this the state will have all the information. This means that different hospitals can add different information through this portal. Ordinary people no longer have to go to the panchayat office or municipality through this birth-death portal. Ordinary people will get the certificate directly through this portal. According to sources, the meeting will be held tomorrow, Saturday, to discuss how the entire portal will be implemented. In that case, since the officials of the health department will be present at the meeting, there is a possibility of discussing multiple issues related to health. Besides discussing the issues of health department, the chief secretary may discuss with the districts in tomorrow’s meeting about the appointment of some more departments, according to sources.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: May 13, 2022, 17:55 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, State Health department