Satyajit Ray’s 101st Birth &, Beversary with the unveiling of ‘ Feludar Goyendagiri ‘

The

_ announcement video of the srijit Mukherji directed Feludar

Goyendagiri highlights the celebrated trio straight Out of the stories and into

the significant places of Kolkata that triggers the deep feelings of nostalgia not

only among the fans of Feluda but Bengalis around the world. The First Look of

the series was revealed during hoichois Notun Golpo Hoyejak, Naboborsho event

on 14th April.

The event witnessed the lead cast of the show Tota Roy Choudhury, Kalpan

Mitra and Anirban Chakrabarti, along with the captain of ship Srijit

Mukherji, reminiscing their journey of filming the series in Darjeeling and why

they chose ‘Darjeeling Jawmjawmat’ as the story they decided to work upon.

Speaking about his creation, Feladar Goyendagiri, the Director of the series,

Srijit Mukherji, said, “Feluda is an emotion for every Bengali. It has been an

integral part of our culture and it makes me happy to see Feluda returning in

every new format over the decades, that itself asserts the significance of this

masterpiece. Feludar Goyendagiri is based on one of the much-loved Feluda

pieces, “Darjeeling Jawmjawmat’. While shooting in Darjeeling for the same, it felt

like we were living the story and that was a phenomenal feeling. Thanking

everyone who’s contributed in making Feludar Goyendagiri a special series.”

Speaking about working with hoichoi once again, he further added, “This is my

second web series with hoichoi and it has always been a great feeling to be

working with hoichoi. I hope the audience showers their love for the show and

supports us in this endeavour of showcasing a powerful emotion, like Feluda

Speaking about Feludar Goyendagiri’s official announcement, in front of the

media today, Tota Roy Chowdhury expressed, “Feluda may be fiction but it is a

cherished emotion of Bengalis all over the globe, right from his inception. Getting

to play him is the ultimate high and the shooting process, right from the script

reading to the dubbing is a journey that I always hungrily look forward to and

cherish the experience on its completion. I would sincerely like to thank Srijit

Mukherji for envisioning me as Feluda, years back, and fulfilling his promise that

if he ever made Feluda it would be with me. I would also like to thank the entire

team of hoichoi for providing a stellar support which enabled us to fulfill this

journey. Feludar Goyendagiri Season I is pased on one of the most loved stories,

Darjeeling Jawmjawmat. Looking forward to many such ‘adventures’ with my

comrades-in-arms and our captain!”

Elated about the official announcement of Feludar Goyendagiri, Anirban

chakrabarti said, “Overwhelmed wil be an understatement to express what !

feel about playing Jatayu in Feludar Goyendagiri. Jatayu has been one of the

most interesting and iconic characters since Feluda has been brought to life on

an audio-visual medium, and has made its place among the audience. | am

delighted to be a part of Feludar Goyendagiri, I send my regards to Srijit Mukherji

for making me a part of Feludar Goyendagiri. Working with hoichoi has always

been a pleasure and this time to be associated for Feluda, once again made the

process pleasurable.”

Kalpan Mitra, speaking about Feludar Goyendagiri and his hoichoi Debut,

mentioned,

“I am supremely excited to be a part of a show like Feludar

Goyendagiri. I am absolutely honoured and grateful that I am playing the iconic

Topshe. It is a rollercoaster ride of emotions for me. Thank you to Srijit Mukherji,

for giving me this amazing opportunity, that I will be able to cherish. I am also

overjoyed that I am marking my hoichoi Debut with Feludar Goyendagiri. Eagerly

waiting for the audience response.”

Slated to stream from June only on hoichoi, Feludar Goyendagiri is about

to bring on a series with one of the most loved stories of Feluda, Darjeeling

Jawmjawmat.

