Satyajit Ray’s 101st Birth &, Beversary with the unveiling of ‘ Feludar Goyendagiri ‘

The event witnessed the lead cast of the show Tota Roy Choudhury, Kalpan
Mitra and Anirban Chakrabarti, along with the captain of ship Srijit
Mukherji, reminiscing their journey of filming the series in Darjeeling and why
they chose ‘Darjeeling Jawmjawmat’ as the story they decided to work upon.
Speaking about his creation, Feladar Goyendagiri, the Director of the series,
Srijit Mukherji, said, “Feluda is an emotion for every Bengali. It has been an
integral part of our culture and it makes me happy to see Feluda returning in
every new format over the decades, that itself asserts the significance of this
masterpiece. Feludar Goyendagiri is based on one of the much-loved Feluda
pieces, “Darjeeling Jawmjawmat’. While shooting in Darjeeling for the same, it felt
like we were living the story and that was a phenomenal feeling. Thanking
everyone who’s contributed in making Feludar Goyendagiri a special series.”
Speaking about working with hoichoi once again, he further added, “This is my
second web series with hoichoi and it has always been a great feeling to be
working with hoichoi. I hope the audience showers their love for the show and
supports us in this endeavour of showcasing a powerful emotion, like Feluda
Speaking about Feludar Goyendagiri’s official announcement, in front of the
media today, Tota Roy Chowdhury expressed, “Feluda may be fiction but it is a
cherished emotion of Bengalis all over the globe, right from his inception. Getting
to play him is the ultimate high and the shooting process, right from the script
reading to the dubbing is a journey that I always hungrily look forward to and
cherish the experience on its completion. I would sincerely like to thank Srijit
Mukherji for envisioning me as Feluda, years back, and fulfilling his promise that
if he ever made Feluda it would be with me. I would also like to thank the entire
team of hoichoi for providing a stellar support which enabled us to fulfill this
journey. Feludar Goyendagiri Season I is pased on one of the most loved stories,
Darjeeling Jawmjawmat. Looking forward to many such ‘adventures’ with my
comrades-in-arms and our captain!”
Elated about the official announcement of Feludar Goyendagiri, Anirban
chakrabarti said, “Overwhelmed wil be an understatement to express what !
feel about playing Jatayu in Feludar Goyendagiri. Jatayu has been one of the
most interesting and iconic characters since Feluda has been brought to life on
an audio-visual medium, and has made its place among the audience. | am
delighted to be a part of Feludar Goyendagiri, I send my regards to Srijit Mukherji
for making me a part of Feludar Goyendagiri. Working with hoichoi has always
been a pleasure and this time to be associated for Feluda, once again made the
process pleasurable.”
Kalpan Mitra, speaking about Feludar Goyendagiri and his hoichoi Debut,
mentioned,
“I am supremely excited to be a part of a show like Feludar
Goyendagiri. I am absolutely honoured and grateful that I am playing the iconic
Topshe. It is a rollercoaster ride of emotions for me. Thank you to Srijit Mukherji,
for giving me this amazing opportunity, that I will be able to cherish. I am also
overjoyed that I am marking my hoichoi Debut with Feludar Goyendagiri. Eagerly
waiting for the audience response.”
Slated to stream from June only on hoichoi, Feludar Goyendagiri is about
to bring on a series with one of the most loved stories of Feluda, Darjeeling
Jawmjawmat.
