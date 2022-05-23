Home Kolkata Updates Saumitra Khan: Soumitra’s demand for separate state for Jangalmahal, ‘crazy delirium’ Kolkata Updates Saumitra Khan: Soumitra’s demand for separate state for Jangalmahal, ‘crazy delirium’ By admin - May 23, 2022 21 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Saumitra Khan: Is Jangalmahal a separate state? BJP MP Soumitra Khan demanded. Source link admin See author's posts Share this:TweetPrintShare on TumblrPocketTelegramWhatsAppEmail RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Kolkata Updates Howrah News: Angry thief did this when could not find thing to steal video goes viral | Strange thief! Going to steal... Kolkata Updates Car Accident in New Town: 4 wheeler lost control in the pond, exactly what happened? See Kolkata Updates What did Madan Mitra say about Arjun? – News18 Bangla LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Recent Posts Paresh Paul at CBI office: Trinamool MLA appears at CBI office admin - May 18, 2022 0 Nusrat Jahan on Srabanti Chatterjee: Nusrat Jahan in Srabanti’s BJP-abandonment, fierce opposition to Sukantar’s... admin - November 11, 2021 0 Pandemic and Diabetes: What You Need to Know. admin - February 23, 2022 0 Tathagata Roy: Sudden change in ‘bio’, hint of big explosion in Tathagata Roy! ... admin - November 15, 2021 0 legendary singer critically ill, getting admitted to hospital – News18 Bangla admin - January 27, 2022 0