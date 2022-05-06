Saurabh made Amit Shah visit mother Chandi, not politics, what is the discussion between the two? – News18 Bangla

Union Home Minister Amit Shah not only visited Saurabh’s house for dinner and chat but also visited the temple of Gangopadhyay. Amit Shah also paid homage to the idol of mother goddess Chandi at the BCCI president’s house.

However, according to sources, Amit Shah did not talk about politics with Sourav during the discussion The BCCI president spoke to the Union Home Minister about the crisis in the country and the current situation in India.

Amit Shah arrived at Saurabh’s violin house at 8.58 pm on Friday After entering the house and talking to Sourav, Donna, Snehashis and Sourav’s mother Nirupadevi, Amit Shah went to the temple on the third floor of the house. Saurabh took him with him and showed him the idol of mother Chandi For many years Gangopadhyay’s adored goddess mother Chandi 7 When Sourav was playing, his mother Nirupadevi used to sit in this temple and pray

According to sources, the Union Home Minister also inquired about Sourav’s health during the talks In addition, the Union Home Minister praised the dance of Sourav Jaya Dona Gangopadhyay.

Amit Shah was at Saurabh’s house for about fifty minutes that day After the visit of mother Chandi, the Union Home Minister sat down for dinner He ate all the Bengali verses with satisfaction However, Amit Shah’s heart was conquered by Dhokar Dalna 7 cooked in Saurabh’s house All the posts for the Union Home Minister were cooked under the supervision of Sourav’s mother Nirupa Gangopadhyay. Finally, Amit Shah was satisfied with the sweet yoghurt brought from a famous sweet shop in Behala. On hearing that Amit Shah was going to Saurabh’s house, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advised him to feed her sweet yoghurt.

May 06, 2022

