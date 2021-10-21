Save the date for the World Television Premiere of 14 Phere on &pictures- kyunki iss shaadi mein honge full on siyappe

14 Phere is all set to double the madness on your TV screens this October with its World Television Premiere on &pictures. Shaadi and siyappa are synonyms. No wedding is complete without some family antics! This wedding season, college sweethearts Sanju and Aditi are taking us through on an entertaining & thrilling ride as they plan not one but two full on weddings!

Despite surmounting hurdles entailed by their different family backgrounds, Sanju and Aditi find themselves riled up in a rather unconventional shaadi set-up. It’s a film about mischievous wedding plans with laughter, drama and misadventures at the epicentre of all. Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film stars talented Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda along with fabulous Gauahar Khan and Jameel Khan in pivotal roles. So, get set to witness the most exciting pheres of the year with the World Television Premiere of 14 Phere on 24th October at 12 noon.

Talking about the World Television Premiere, Vikrant Massey said, “Fresh characters and scripts are what fuel my passion. 14 Phere is a young, fresh love story with elements of comedy, dhamaal, romance all while encompassing a great message so it was an honour to be a part of this story. And then there, of course, is working with Kriti and Gauahar, two women I’ve had the biggest crush on for the longest time. With 14 Phere I am at the epicentre of drama with double the wedding siyappa, makes me wonder of the possible Siyappas at my wedding. This film has really given me a lifetime of experiences which I think will definitely come in handy in the future. So, join me and witness the chaos unfold with the World Television Premiere of 14 Phere on &pictures.”

14 Phere is a picture-perfect love story of Sanju and Aditi and their little world away from their conservative, strictly traditional families. It is when Sanju and Aditi plan to take the big step to get married that their paradise faces a dark cloud. Closely rooted with their families, they decide against running away and create a parallel story to get to their happily-ever-after. Mapping out a fool-proof plan to get married with both the families involved, they decide to build a fresh family background as a smokescreen to their respective families and take the 7 Phere TWICE. What unfolds next is a series of twists, misadventures and drama that make these 14 Phere even more entertaining.

Catch the full on entertaining wedding with the World Television Premiere of 14 Phere on 24th October at 12 noon!