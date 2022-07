*Heavy rain may occur in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana till 28th. Heavy rain forecast in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, North Bengal, Sikkim till Tuesday. Heavy rains forecast in Northeast Indian states till July 28. Heavy rain will occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.