school apologizes in kolkata high court

#Howrah: Howrah private school admitted its mistake in the High Court. The school fired the teacher for protesting sexual harassment in an online class. The teacher was punished for protesting. And the High Court judge was surprised by such action of the school authorities.

In the end, the school decided to return the protesting teacher to the class by admitting the mistake. High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay was shocked by the dismissal of a teacher of Heritage Heritage Academy. He questioned how a teacher was fired after protesting. How did the school authorities do such a thing with a teacher protesting against injustice! The judge was surprised.

Read more- The Commissioner of Railway Safety gave clearance for the construction of the bridge in two days

The judge observed, “Punishing a teacher for protesting is unimaginable in today’s civilized society. Has anyone committed a crime, and was the protesting teacher punished for it? This is absolutely unacceptable. The school is also admitting to sexual harassment, but why not from work? Dismissed! Instead of being on the side of the protesting teacher, the school fired him! “

Read more- With a slight increase in the number of tests, the incidence of coronary heart disease increased and the rate of infection increased

Heritage Academy School told the court on Thursday that teachers can join the school from Friday if they want. On Monday, a bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay will propose to the state what could be the safeguards in case of dismissal of private school teachers. The gay school authorities fired the teacher on any issue. This has become the norm. Private job. That’s why it is so easy to be fired! But this time the High Court is next to the teachers.