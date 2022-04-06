School Fee | Culolkata High Court: Big decision on school fees High Court, a set of guidelines for parents and schools

#Kolkata: From March, the school will have to pay the full salary (School Fees) as before. Private schools will have to pay the full fee, not 80 percent. Such an order was issued by the Calcutta High Court. A division bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Justice Indra Prasanna Mukherjee and Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya (Culukta High Court) had said, However, the school authorities will not be able to take strict action till March 25 if the arrears are not paid. This time the division bench gave several important directions in this case.

What are the instructions of the division bench?

1) 145 private schools in the state will not be able to stop the promotion of any student. No student’s marksheet can be pasted.

2) All students should be allowed to join the new class and be given the facilities they deserve.

3) The special officer appointed by the court has to give an account of how much fee a student has paid during the coveted period.

4) After examining all the documents, the special officer appointed by the court will determine the arrears of any student.

5) The arrears of fees will be fixed by the special officer appointed by the court.

6) The special officers appointed by the court will also record the names of those who did not pay any fee during the coveted period.

6) The special officers appointed by the court will also look into the matter of unusual fee increase.

Read more: ‘Which team are you in now?’ As soon as you go to the door, the MLA is in the face of sarcasm!

Justice Indraprasanna Mukherjee said, “The school is a temple. If there is such a commotion, there is nothing to say. Is it possible for the court to keep an eye on it all the time?



Read more: What a thing in a woman’s liver! The doctor of Birbhum gave his life

Note that the school was closed during the Corona emergency. Parents complained that the school authorities were taking other fees even though the school was closed. A public interest litigation was filed in the court in this regard. The court said that 80 percent tuition fee has to be paid. Meanwhile, the school doors have reopened for students. As a result, the case came up again in the High Court. The court has given a bunch of instructions in that case.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 06, 2022, 16:01 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, School Fee