School Re-open || Rob all the birds! After a long holiday, the school reopened, and the big houses collapsed again

After spending extra summer holidays, government and private schools are finally opening today. There was a lot of crowd in front of the schools since morning. There was an impression of mischief in everyone’s eyes.

I went to Mitra Institution this morning and saw that nature had woken up. School has started. The classroom benches are full. Standing in rows and praying before class starts. Then enter the classroom. Raja Dey, headmaster of Mitra Institution, said the entire school was sanitized last Saturday. Students are asked to maintain social distance. The use of masks and sanitizers has also been made mandatory. The health of the students is also being taken care of so that no one gets infected again.

None of the parents at the school wanted the online class to start again. Their claim is that students are not properly assessed through online or home assessment. The lessons of regular reading habits have been greatly disrupted. Educators are of the opinion that the standard of assessment would have come down a lot if they had not studied and taken exams in school.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: June 27, 2022, 15:01 IST

Tags: School reopen