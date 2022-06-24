School Reopening West Bengal School reopens on Monday after delayed summer vacation | State schools are opening from Monday! Guidelines issued by the Department of Education, what are the new rules? List – News18 Bangla

Somraj Banerjee

#Kolkata: The State School Education Department has issued guidelines for opening schools. After the summer holidays, schools are finally opening for students from Monday. According to the guidelines of the education department, necessary steps have to be taken to open the school from June 26. Teachers will be allowed to enter the campus from tomorrow. The state school education department has given special instructions to the district governors of each district of the state to open schools.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu said, “The school is reopening. We have sent instructions. We have asked them to take steps to reopen the school.” He also said, “We will announce soon when we will start the admission process for the new academic year in colleges and universities. Some technical work is going on. We hope to be able to inform in a day or two.”

On the other hand, in the context of the state-run college and university student polls, Bratya Basu said, “The final decision will have to be taken after talking to the Chief Minister.” 4) Regarding the appointment of SSC and the removal of the Board President regarding that case, Bratya Basu said, “The matter of removal of the Chairman of the Board of Primary Education is under consideration of the court. I will talk to the Chief Minister about this.”

Meanwhile, concerns about coronavirus infection have increased in the state. The state government is not taking any risk in that situation. The education department has instructed to prepare for the opening of the school in compliance with all the corona rules. They are also reluctant to leave any gap in the safety of the students.

The guidelines of the education department clearly state that the school should be sanitized before opening. All the corona rules have to be followed. According to the Department of Education, school teachers, non-teaching staff and students (who are eligible for the Corona Vaccine) must be vaccinated. Must wear a mask after school. Sanitizer must be used.

Summer vacations are being brought forward in state schools due to the intensity of the heat. After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the news of illness in several cases, the education department directed to postpone the reopening of the school after the summer holidays. Initially, the state had declared a holiday till June 15. Later it was extended till June 28. That means the school is opening from June 26.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: June 24, 2022, 13:39 IST

